Tahawwur Rana Likely To Be Lodged In Tihar Jail After Reaching India: Report

Tahawwur Rana Extradition: Tahawwur Rana, a Mumbai terror attack case accused who is being extradited from the US, is likely to be lodged in a high-security ward in Tihar jail here when he reaches India, prison sources told news agency PTI on Wednesday. The sources said necessary preparations have been made for lodging him in jail, and the prison authorities will wait for the court order.

Rana is en route to New Delhi following his extradition from the United States after exhausting all legal avenues to stall the move. A special chartered flight carrying the 64-year-old left the US on Wednesday, April 9, marking a significant moment in India's pursuit of justice for the 2008 terror attack that killed 166 people. Rana, 64, is a Pakistan-born Canadian national and close associate of one of the main conspirators of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen.

Rana is being brought to India after his last-ditch attempt to evade extradition failed as the US Supreme Court justices rejected his application. According to officials, a multi-agency team has gone to the US to bring him to India.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels, and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital using the sea route in the Arabian Sea.

As many as 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault that sent shockwaves across the country and even brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) said that Rana is not in the custody of , the agency said, as reported by PTI. According to information on the website of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Rana is “Not in BOP Custody” as of April 8, 2025. An official at the agency told PTI Wednesday that Rana is not in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons (BOP).

“If an individual is listed as "Released" or "Not in BOP Custody" and no facility location is indicated, the inmate is no longer in BOP custody; however, the inmate may still be in the custody of some other correctional/criminal justice system/law enforcement entity or on parole or supervised release,” PTI quoted the official as saying.

The "inmate locator" information on the website lists the register number for Rana as "22829-424", his age, race, and sex.

(With agency Inputs)