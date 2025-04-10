India has finally secured the custody of one of the key conspirators of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack - Tahawwur Rana. While Rana landed in India after the United States Supreme Court rejected his plea against extradition, the success came 18 years after the heinous terror attack. While victims and their families demand the death penalty for Rana, experts have outlined what India should look to get from the accused.

Former diplomat KP Fabian said that while Rana's extradition is a 'better late than never' development for India, the government should also have a clear idea of what they want to get out of this. "In my view, the foremost purpose should be to get as much information and intelligence on how it was plotted, how it was carried out and who all were involved and even in India, there were people who innocently or otherwise cooperated...So, we should get to know facts as in-depth as possible," said Fabian.

Fabian also said that this extradition should serve as an example for future cases to make India's stand stronger. "We should handle things in such a way that in the future if there is a case in which we may need extradition, no one should be able to say that we did not treat this person correctly. So, these are the things. So, we have to be careful about retribution, urge to seek retribution," he said.

Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev said that the extradition of Tahawwur Rana to India is a milestone in the global fight against terrorism. "It is absolutely the win and result of our consistent diplomatic engagement, legal engagement and perseverance. Our govt has worked tirelessly and silently..." said Sachdev.