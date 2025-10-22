A woman on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) expressed her disappointment with Taj Hotel after she was allegedly told by a manager not to sit with folded legs on the chair. The incident has gone viral, sparking a heated discussion online about class, etiquette, and discrimination in fine-dining spaces.

In a video posted on her X account — which has over 171,500 followers, the woman narrated the incident, saying that the manager told her one of the guests had a problem with the way she was sitting. “I am so disappointed with Taj for questioning me on this,” she said in the video, which runs for 1 minute and 27 seconds and has already gained more than 223,000 views.

In the clip, she can be seen visibly upset as she explained that she and her sister were at the Taj hotel for a Diwali dinner. “I am extremely angry right now. We are currently at the Taj Hotel. My sister is with me today, so I brought her here. I work very hard to earn my money, and since I didn’t do much for Diwali, I thought we’d come here for dinner,” she said.

She claimed that the manager approached her and said that one of the guests had raised an objection because she was sitting with her legs folded on the chair. “He told me, ‘This is a fine dining place where very rich people come, so you should sit properly, with your shoes on.’ I was wearing Kolhapuri chappals,” she said.

The woman added that she had come to the Taj with her own hard-earned money and was not disturbing anyone. “To be told to put my feet down because someone had an objection — that’s wrong. He said that this is a place that reflects richness, culture, and class. I work hard, that’s why I’m here and paying for this myself. So what’s the issue? Who am I disturbing? I was sitting comfortably and decently, wearing a salwar-kurta,” she said.

Expressing her disappointment, she added, “The manager questioned me — at the ‘Taj Hotel,’ which I have always respected so much. Ratan Tata was an investor in my company, and still, I’m being questioned like this. I am deeply disappointed with Taj for treating me this way.”

Social Media Reactions

The video has sparked a divided reaction on social media. While some users supported her, calling the incident an example of elitist and colonial attitudes, others defended the hotel’s position, saying that fine-dining establishments have certain decorum and expectations that must be followed.

One user wrote, “The hotel is 100% right here. Fine dining has its own rules and dress codes. If you want to eat in your own comfort and style, go somewhere that matches it. That’s the problem with many Indians — we want to do things our way everywhere.”

Another user commented, “No one should ever face something like this. @Tajmahalhotel, this isn’t just a mistake; it’s a serious failure. Hope you take accountability and ensure it never happens to anyone else.”

A third user wrote, “This is absolutely ridiculous @Tajhotels. Come out of your colonial mindset.”

As of now, the Taj Hotel has not issued an official statement on the matter. However, the viral video continues to gain widespread attention online, with discussion about social behavior, class distinctions, and customer treatment in luxury hotels.