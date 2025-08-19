The inside and underground chambers of the world-famous Taj Mahal in Agra have long remained off-limits to the public, which have continued to spark curiosity and speculation amongst enthusiasts for decades. Despite being one of the most visited monuments in the world, a large part of what lies within this iconic Mughal structure is still a mystery. Now, a recently surfaced video claims to offer a glimpse inside the legendary architectural masterpiece.

The now-viral video, shared by an Instagram page "@dinbhar_bharat_", shows a person descending a staircase. Toward the end of the clip, a room appears, illuminated by a light, containing two tomb-like structures.

According to several media reports, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), in 2022 released images of two spots where maintenance work was undertaken in shut underground cells on Taj Mahal's riverside.

Taj Mahal Structure

Taj Mahal was built by Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Arjumand Bano Begum, who was known as Mumtaz Mahal. According to ASI's official website, her mortal remains were temporarily buried in the Zainabad garden; however, sis months later her body was transferred to Agra to finally lay her to rest in the crypt of the main tomb of Taj Mahal.

The Taj Mahal is the mausoleum of both Mumtaz Mahal and Shah Jahan.

"The main tomb of the Taj is basically square with chamfered corners. The minarets here are detached, facing the chamfered angles (corners) of the main tomb on the main plinth. Red sandstone mosque on the western, and Mehman-Khana on the eastern side of the tomb provides aesthetically a clear colour contrast," as per the ASI website.

Taj Mahal Tourism

Taj Mahal is widely popular with people coming from all corners of the world to visit the Mughal-era architecture structure that stands as the symbol of love.

It was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983 for being “the jewel of Muslim art in India and one of the universally admired masterpieces of the world’s heritage”.

It stands as a symbol of Mughal architecture and India’s rich history. As per the official website, Taj Mahal attracts around 7 to 8 million visitors a year.