हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest: BJP workers protest, raise slogans outside AAP office- WATCH

A video released by news agency ANI shows BJP workers gathered in large numbers outside Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP headquarters with placards and BJP flags, raising slogans against Tajinder Bagga's arrest.

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest: BJP workers protest, raise slogans outside AAP office- WATCH
(Photo credit: IANS)

New Delhi: Hours after BJP Delhi leader Tajinder Bagga’s arrest by Punjab police, Bharatiya Janata Party workers staged a huge protest outside Aam Aadmi Party’s office in Delhi against the arrest, reported ANI.

A video released by news agency ANI shows BJP workers gathered in large numbers outside Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP headquarters with placards and BJP flags.

In the video, the police can be seen blocking BJP workers’ entry at the office while the party workers try to hussle with the baracdes to barge inside the AAP office.

Delhi BJP leaders and workers headed by state president Adesh Gupta staged a protest against arrest of party spokesperson Tajinderpal Singh Bagga by Punjab Police on Friday.

The protesters raised slogans against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and the Punjab Police even as police here tried to stop them from moving to AAP headquarters on DDU Marg.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Delhi BJP vice president Virendra Sachdeva, Vikram Mittal, party spokesperson Praveen Kapoor and many other leaders were present in the protest.

Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police from his home in Janakpuri area in connection with a case registered in Mohali last month.

In a high-voltage drama, a Delhi Police team took Bagga's custody in Kurukshetra, Haryana from the Punjab Police after having them stopped by their Haryana counterparts.

Bagga was booked by the Punjab Police on charges related to making provocative statements, promoting enmity, and criminal intimidation.

The case was registered on a complaint made by AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia.

Meanwhile, Tajinder Bagga has been taken back to Delhi after Haryana Police handed him over the the capital police later in the day.

The BJP has alleged foul political play by Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann on Tajinder Bagga’s arrest claiming that the move was motivated by political vendetta.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tajinder Pal Singh BaggaBJPAAPArvind KejriwalBhagwant Mann
Next
Story

More firepower! Indian Army to get two new regiments of Akash Prime air defence missile system

Must Watch

PT20M40S

Tajinder Bagga Arrest: Delhi Police leaves from Kurukshetra with Tajinder Bagga