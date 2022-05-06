New Delhi: Hours after BJP Delhi leader Tajinder Bagga’s arrest by Punjab police, Bharatiya Janata Party workers staged a huge protest outside Aam Aadmi Party’s office in Delhi against the arrest, reported ANI.

A video released by news agency ANI shows BJP workers gathered in large numbers outside Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP headquarters with placards and BJP flags.

Delhi | BJP workers trespass police barricading outside Aam Aadmi Party's office as they protest the arrest of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga by Punjab Police. pic.twitter.com/dF5Fwi0BBl — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2022

#WATCH Delhi: | BJP workers protest outside Aam Aadmi Party office in view of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's arrest by Punjab Police from Delhi, earlier in the day. pic.twitter.com/k6FHd5QFuL — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2022

In the video, the police can be seen blocking BJP workers’ entry at the office while the party workers try to hussle with the baracdes to barge inside the AAP office.

BJP workers & leaders protesting outside Aam Aadmi Party's office detained by Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/EFR4WDfIpE — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2022

Delhi BJP leaders and workers headed by state president Adesh Gupta staged a protest against arrest of party spokesperson Tajinderpal Singh Bagga by Punjab Police on Friday.

The protesters raised slogans against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and the Punjab Police even as police here tried to stop them from moving to AAP headquarters on DDU Marg.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Delhi BJP vice president Virendra Sachdeva, Vikram Mittal, party spokesperson Praveen Kapoor and many other leaders were present in the protest.

Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police from his home in Janakpuri area in connection with a case registered in Mohali last month.

In a high-voltage drama, a Delhi Police team took Bagga's custody in Kurukshetra, Haryana from the Punjab Police after having them stopped by their Haryana counterparts.

Bagga was booked by the Punjab Police on charges related to making provocative statements, promoting enmity, and criminal intimidation.

The case was registered on a complaint made by AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia.

Meanwhile, Tajinder Bagga has been taken back to Delhi after Haryana Police handed him over the the capital police later in the day.

The BJP has alleged foul political play by Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann on Tajinder Bagga’s arrest claiming that the move was motivated by political vendetta.