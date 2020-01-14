Take a call on re-opening of Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch: High Court directs Delhi Police

New Delhi: Delhi High Court on Tuesday (January 14) directed the police to take a call on the re-opening of Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch, which has been closed since December 15, 2019, following the anti-against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

The HC directed the concerned authority to look into the matter in the larger public interest and deal with the issue of maintaining law and order while hearing a petition that sought to withdraw closure of Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch.

Advocate Amit Sahni submitted before the court that the road closure is “causing huge inconvenience/hardship to lakhs of commuters every day and they are compelled to take different routes for the last one month”.

The petition has sought a direction to the Delhi Police Commissioner to withdraw the closure of Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh Stretch and Okhla underpass.

In the morning today, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for people coming from Noida advising them to take the DND Flyway or Akshardham road to commute to the national capital. The advisory was issued as road no. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement.

Delhi Traffic Police tweeted, "Road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement. People coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi."

This road has been closed for almost a month due to the ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act/National Register of Citizens, the demonstration in Shaheen Bagh.