Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /‘Take consent from me’: Sonam Wangchuk's wife on medical treatment after Delhi Police take him to hospital

‘Take consent from me’: Sonam Wangchuk's wife on medical treatment after Delhi Police take him to hospital

Opposition leaders alleged that the government was suppressing peaceful protests. 

Published: Jul 18, 2026, 09:51 AM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 09:51 AM IST
‘Take consent from me’: Sonam Wangchuk's wife on medical treatment after Delhi Police take him to hospital
Image Credit: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk with his wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, during his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar (Image: IANS)

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
‘Take consent from me’: Sonam Wangchuk's wife on medical treatment after Delhi Police take him to hospital
climate activist Sonam Wangchuk2 min ago
2
FIFA World Cup 202619 min ago
3
NCP merger38 min ago
4
Andy Flower47 min ago
5
Manjot Kalra1 hr ago