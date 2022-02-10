'Take immediate action on EVM malfunctioning': SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to EC

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday urged the Election Commission to take immediate action wherever there are allegations of EVM malfunctioning or slow polling in Uttar Pradesh.

The first phase of polling, which started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, is being held in 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state.

"There is an appeal and expectation from the Election Commission that wherever there are allegations of EVM malfunctioning or deliberately slowing down of polling, it should immediately take appropriate action at those polling stations.

"Smooth and fair voting is the biggest responsibility of the Election Commission," Akhilesh said in a tweet in Hindi. In a separate tweet, Akhilesh said, "New Slogan of New UP: Let development be an ideology!"