हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
EVM Malfunction

'Take immediate action on EVM malfunctioning': SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to EC

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday urged the Election Commission to take immediate action wherever there are allegations of EVM malfunctioning or slow polling in Uttar Pradesh.

&#039;Take immediate action on EVM malfunctioning&#039;: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to EC
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. (File photo)

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday urged the Election Commission to take immediate action wherever there are allegations of EVM malfunctioning or slow polling in Uttar Pradesh.

The first phase of polling, which started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, is being held in 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state.

"There is an appeal and expectation from the Election Commission that wherever there are allegations of EVM malfunctioning or deliberately slowing down of polling, it should immediately take appropriate action at those polling stations.

"Smooth and fair voting is the biggest responsibility of the Election Commission," Akhilesh said in a tweet in Hindi. In a separate tweet, Akhilesh said, "New Slogan of New UP: Let development be an ideology!"

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
EVM MalfunctionAkhilesh Yadav on EVMsEVM malfunction in Uttar PradeshUP Assembly ElectionUP polls 2022
Next
Story

From positivity rate to first RNA vaccine: Key points from Centre's conference on Covid

Must Watch

PT3M57S

Election On Zee: Phase One, Who Will Win the Battle of West UP?