Delhi Polls: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to mislead residents of jhuggis (slums) by offering them Rs 3,000 and promising home voting through the Election Commission.

Speaking about the issue, Kejriwal said, "Today, I have received many calls from jhuggis. Their (BJP) party is going door to door and asking the people living there--take Rs 3,000, and the Election Commission will facilitate home voting. I was shocked when I heard this. This is a conspiracy to trap you."

The former Delhi Chief Minister warned people not to fall for the alleged trap, saying he "could not sleep" after hearing about the matter. "I am your big brother, I couldn't sleep last night. I suggest you not to fall for the trap--otherwise, if you vote for them and get your finger inked, they will put a case against you and arrest you," the AAP supremo claimed.

Kejriwal further urged people not to vote for BJP but suggested they accept any money being offered. "If they are giving you money for free, take it, but don't vote for them," he added. He also alleged that if the BJP came to power, they would demolish slum settlements. "Even if by mistake, the BJP government comes, they (BJP) will remove jhuggis. In Mumbai, they have given Dharavi--Asia's largest slum--to one of their friends," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal also wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, alleging that his party workers in the New Delhi Assembly constituency are being intimidated and harassed by BJP workers in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

In his letter, Kejriwal said, "I am writing to express my grave concern over the intimidation and harassment being meted out to our grass-root volunteers in the New Delhi Assembly Constituency at the hands of BJP workers and Delhi Police in the run-up to election day."

Kejriwal also demanded, the deployment of independent observers to ensure fair elections, protection for AAP volunteers from intimidation and harassment, accountability for misuse of police powers to prevent arbitrary detentions and harassment and strict action against BJP workers involved in violence to maintain law and order. The AAP supremo is pitted against Congress's Sandeep Dikshit and BJP's Parvesh Verma from the New Delhi assembly constituency.

The Delhi Assembly elections is scheduled to take place on February 5, while counting of votes will be held on February 8.