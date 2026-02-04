'Take money from BRS leaders, vote for Congress': Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on Wednesday launched a scathing attack against opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and its leaders while asking people to take money from them if they distribute bills during the municipal election campaign but vote for Congress. He also said that the BRS leaders have amassed massive wealth after looting public money.

"When they (BRS leaders) bring something, please take, if they offer something, please take. If they offer bottles and money from their pocket, please take. They have a lot of money, which was looted from the public. They had built their farmhouses in acres. They have purchased Benz cars, who couldn’t even afford food. That money is looted from us. Please take whatever TRS (BRS) leaders come and offer and do what you’ll have to do (vote for Congress). How Laxma Reddy was elected to the Assembly and Raghuveer Reddy to the Parliament with a full majority, similarly, you should stand with the Congress now (For Municipal Polls)..." said Reddy.

Hitting out at former CM K Charashekar Rao, Reddy said he constructed a farmhouse in one thousand acres and at Panjagutta circle, worth Rs 2,000 crores, and built a palace, but didn’t give a single double bedroom to the poor.

Addressing a public meeting in Miryalaguda, the Chief Minister alleged that works were stalled during the previous regime. "Because works were halted for ten years, an unexpected accident occurred at the SLBC tunnel, and eight people died. When any person dies, we feel sad and try to support the victim's family. But when eight workers died in the SLBC accident, Uncle (KCR), son-in-law (Harish Rao), brother-in-law (KTR) and brother-in-law (Santosh Rao) celebrated the deaths and demanded to stop the works at SLBC," he alleged.

In the phone tapping case, the Chief Minister accused the previous BRS government of gross violations of privacy. "Will anyone hear the phone conversations happening between a husband and wife? Judges, journalists, opposition leaders, couples and film stars were not spared. What does this man (KCR) have to do with phone conversations happening between two people? Is he a man? Does he have a right to be born as a human being?" Revanth Reddy said.

Continuing his attack, Revanth Reddy said, "People will commit suicide if an idiot like you claims to be the father of the state. If such crimes are committed, police should bring criminals with masks on their faces, but because the police are good, they didn't do it."