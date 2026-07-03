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'Taken up matter with Venezuelan authorities': MEA seeks urgent probe in alleged desecration of deceased sailor's body

India has urged Venezuelan authorities to urgently investigate the alleged desecration and removal of organs from the body of Indian sailor Rakesh Chauhan following serious allegations made by his family. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 08:31 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 08:31 PM IST
'Taken up matter with Venezuelan authorities': MEA seeks urgent probe in alleged desecration of deceased sailor's body
Image Credit: ANI

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