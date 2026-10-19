BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Monday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his reported overseas trip, asking whether he was travelling to meet his “chaos collaborators” and questioning his absence from India during the Navratri festivities.
In a post on X, Bhandari alleged that Gandhi was going abroad for a vacation and criticised him for what he described as a lack of commitment to his political responsibilities.
“RAHUL GANDHI IS BACK TO DOING WHAT HE DOES BEST: TAKING A BREAK AND ENJOYING A HOLIDAY! Rahul Gandhi is reportedly travelling abroad for a vacation. Rahul Gandhi is not in India! During Navratri, what is Rahul Gandhi doing abroad? Enjoying a break, Meeting his ‘chaos collaborators’? A man who spends more time chilling than working - and then shouts, ‘Vote Chori!’” Bhandari posted.
Bhandari’s remarks come amid ongoing political sparring between the BJP and the Congress, with leaders of both parties regularly criticising each other over public appearances, political engagements and allegations related to electoral processes.
Separately, Uttar Pradesh Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar also took aim at Gandhi on social media, invoking the tradition of burning Ravana effigies during Dussehra celebrations.
In his post on X, Rajbhar wrote, “Rahul Ji, I heard that you left for a foreign trip last night. Couldn't you witness the burning of your friend Ravana right before your eyes?”
The claims regarding Gandhi’s travel were presented in the leaders’ posts. Neither post, by itself, establishes the details or purpose of his reported trip.
The leaders' reactions came a day after Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP leadership of orchestrating alleged electoral irregularities at a rally in Margao, Goa.
Addressing a party rally, Gandhi said, “Vote chori is an attack on the Constitution and the Congress party’s dharma as the party is the guardian of the statute.”
“Gyanesh Kumar and others will face the law and pay a price for what they have done,” said Gandhi, challenging the government to file a case against him for his repeated claims about vote theft.
“I already have 45 cases, including defamation, against me, and I challenge them to file a new case for my vote chori claims. I know they will not do this as filing a case against me on this issue will make the matter legal and expose them,” he said.
With IANS inputs...
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