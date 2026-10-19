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'Taking a break and enjoying a holiday': BJP's dig at Rahul Gandhi over foreign trip reports

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar criticised Rahul Gandhi over his reported foreign trip, days after the Congress leader accused the BJP of electoral irregularities and alleged vote theft.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 02:34 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 02:34 PM IST
'Taking a break and enjoying a holiday': BJP's dig at Rahul Gandhi over foreign trip reports
Image Credit: IANS

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'Taking a break and enjoying a holiday': BJP's dig at Rahul Gandhi over foreign trip reports
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