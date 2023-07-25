Tale Of A Yuvraj Who Ditched Royal Treatment To Sell Fruits-Vegetables: Son Of A Union Minister Born In Rs 4,000 Crore Palace

There are only a few who are privileged to be born into an ultra-rich or royal family. Being born into a royal family may seem like destiny, but not everyone born with privileges chooses to rest on their laurels. One such remarkable individual is Mahanaaryaman Scindia, the son of civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Despite being brought up in the opulence of Gwalior's Jay Vilas Palace, valued at an astounding Rs 4000 crore, the young Scindia charted his own path as an entrepreneur, not opting for the politics as a career.

Who Is Mahanaaryaman Scindia?

Mahanaaryaman Scindia was born 17 November 1995. It is noteworthy that Mahanaaryaman Scindia received his early education at the prestigious Doon School, just like his father. He pursued further studies at Yale University, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Political Science and Government. Additionally, he honed his knowledge in International Relations and Affairs at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).



cre Trending Stories

Entrepreneur Mahanaaryaman Scindia

In the past year, Mahanaaryaman founded his own startup named MyMandi, a B2B2C marketplace with a unique vision. MyMandi aims to bring together the existing cart-pusher community by providing an all-in-one online platform, along with additional value-added services like Fintech, EV, and Microlending. Junior Scindia is so attached to his work that many times he himself goes to the 'Sabji Mandi' to buy fruits and vegetables.

Despite his royal lineage, Mahanaaryaman is committed to making his startup successful and profitable. He projects that MyMandi will achieve profitability within approximately two years. The venture has already shown impressive growth, with revenue surging four-fold in just six months, reaching about Rs 60 lakh in January 2022 from a monthly revenue of Rs 11 lakh in July 2022.

Currently, MyMandi operates in four cities – Gwalior, Nagpur, Jaipur, and Agra, and within a year of its establishment, the company has achieved an impressive monthly revenue of Rs 1 crore. Mahanaaryaman Scindia's determination and entrepreneurial spirit continue to drive the success of MyMandi, showcasing that ambition and hard work can lead to great accomplishments, regardless of one's background. MyMandi's current valuation is around Rs 150 crore.