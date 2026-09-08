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Tales of memory, identity and home: 5 Kashmir films selected for International Film Festival of J&K

The four-day festival will feature stories on Kashmiri migrant life, traditional woodcarving, childhood memories and the region’s past.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 11:37 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 11:37 PM IST
Tales of memory, identity and home: 5 Kashmir films selected for International Film Festival of J&K
Image Credit: (Photo: Instagram)

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Tales of memory, identity and home: 5 Kashmir films selected for International Film Festival of J&K
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