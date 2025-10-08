Taliban Man Stops Indian Man On Bike, What Happens Next Will Make You Proud

A viral video from Afghanistan is winning hearts on social media, showing the warm treatment an Indian tourist received from Taliban security personnel. The video, posted on X (formerly Twitter), shows an Indian man travelling on a motorcycle who was stopped at a routine check post for a passport inspection.

When asked which country he was from, the biker replied, India. The security personnel immediately smiled and welcomed him, saying, “India-Afghanistan Brother.” They even asked him for tea and allowed him to pass without checking his papers. The gesture has sparked thousands of reactions online, with many calling it a reflection of India’s goodwill and long-standing ties with Afghanistan.

An Indian tourist in Afghanistan was stopped by the Taliban for a routine passport check. But the moment he said he was from India, they smiled, welcomed him, and let him go without even checking his papers.



One user commented, “This respect has been hard-earned. It is Indian foreign policy that shows we are on the right track.”

Another wrote, “India should promote Afghanistan as a tourist place now.”

However, some users also raised caution, saying security checks should not be skipped as “many Pakistanis may try to pass off as Indians.”

The video continues to spread online drawing attention to the bond between India and Afghanistan.

India-Afghanistan Relations

The two countries share deep historical and cultural ties. Over the years, India has emerged as one of Afghanistan’s largest regional donors, contributing over $3 billion in development aid. This includes major projects like the construction of the Afghan Parliament building, the Salma Dam, and important road networks.

India has also supported the Afghan people through education and healthcare. Thousands of Afghan students have been given scholarships to study in India, while many Afghan citizens travel to India for medical treatment each year. The viral video has shown how Afghanistan citizens, even under Taliban rule, continue to show affection and respect for Indians.