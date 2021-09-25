‘Talibani BJP’: Mamata Banerjee furious with Centre, know why

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the Centre on Saturday (September 25) for denying her permission to attend the World Peace Conference in Italy scheduled to be held in October this year.

She challenged the BJP and said ‘Khela’ will end only after her TMC wins the entire nation. Referring to the ruling saffron party as ‘Talibani’, Banerjee said TMC is enough to defeat the BJP at the Centre. “We have to protect our freedom. 'Talibani' BJP cannot run in India... TMC alone is enough to defeat BJP. 'Khela' will start from Bhabanipur and will finish after we win in the entire nation.”

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) denied clearance to Banerjee’s Rome visit to participate in World Peace Forum citing the “event is not commensurate in status for participation by Chief Minister of a State.”

The TMC supremo was the only Indian invited this year. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Pope Francis and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi are among those who will attend the event scheduled to be held on October 6 and 7.

Creating a political furore over MEA’s denial, Banerjee said, “There was a meeting on world peace in Rome, where I was invited. German Chancellor, Pope (Francis) are also supposed to attend. Italy had given special permission for me to attend, yet Centre denied clearance, saying it wasn't right for CM.”

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the controversy, the TMC chief added, “You will not be able to stop me. I am not eager to visit foreign countries, but this was about the respect of the nation. You (PM Modi) keep talking about Hindus, I am also a Hindu woman, why did you not allow me? You are totally jealous.”

Meanwhile, TMC spokesperson Debangshu Bhattacharya Dev also condemned the Centre for denying permission to Banerjee.

He tweeted, "Central government denied permission for Didi's Rome trip! Previously they've cancelled the permission of China trip too. We accepted that decision keeping international relations and India's interests in mind. Now why Italy Modi ji? What is your problem with Bengal? Chi!"

(With agency inputs)

