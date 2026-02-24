Tamanna Baloch viral MMS controversy: Fact Check on 'video leak' and why clicking these links is a cyber risk

Pakistani TikTok star Tamanna Baloch is the latest social media influencer caught up in a "viral leak" scandal. Following recent issues involving creators like Angel Nuzhat and Sarah Baloch, interest in a supposed "private video" featuring Tamanna has increased. However, digital safety experts warn that this trend poses more of a cybersecurity threat than a genuine leak.

The origin of the viral rumors

The trend started gaining traction on February 22, 2026, following a series of scams aimed at high-profile female influencers. Tamanna Baloch, known in Islamabad for her trendy TikTok content, dance transitions, and lifestyle vlogs, became the focus of search interest after sensational headlines and blurry thumbnails popped up on Telegram and X (formerly Twitter).

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Observers note that following the scandals involving Alina Amir and Angel Nuzhat, opportunists have been using the names of popular influencers to exploit high search volumes, even if a video does not actually exist.

Phishing alert: Malware and clickbait links

Cybersecurity experts have identified the links related to "Tamanna Baloch Viral MMS" as phishing scams and malware traps.

The bait: Links claiming to offer an "exclusive" or "19-minute" video often direct users to dubious Telegram channels or "premium" pay-per-view sites.

The reality: Clicking these links frequently leads to downloading files that contain malware meant to steal personal data, access banking apps, or compromise phone security.

Verification: Currently, there is no verified evidence or credible source confirming the existence of any such private video.

The legal risk: IT Act and jail time

Searching for or sharing such content not only risks your data; it may also result in legal issues. Under updated Cyber Laws and IT Acts in the region:

Sharing is a crime: Forwarding or hosting unverified "private" content can be considered a criminal offense, which may lead to jail time or heavy fines.

Privacy violation: Distributing deepfakes or stolen personal media is strictly banned and monitored by cybercrime units.

Who is Tamanna Baloch?

Before the current wave of rumors, Tamanna Baloch gained a significant following as a youth-focused content creator. Her TikTok and Instagram profiles mainly feature

Fashion & lifestyle: Highlighting modern Pakistani trends and styles.

Creative editing: Using quick transitions and trending sounds to engage a Gen-Z audience.

Entertainment: Sharing humorous short clips and dance videos.

Authorities and digital rights advocates are urging the public to stop searching for these links and to report any suspicious accounts spreading phishing content under her name.

ALSO READ | 'Viral MMS' scam alert: Who is Sarah Baloch? The Pakistan creator caught in a deceptive 'Assam' cyberattack