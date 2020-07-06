Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020: State government likely to announce Class 12 results today; check results on tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu government is likely to announce the Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020 on Monday and the Class 12 result can be checked on tnresults.nic.in website, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020 will be released in online mode only.

The Education Minister of Tamil Nadu, KA Sengottaiyan, had previously said that Class 12 answer sheet evaluation is almost complete and that the Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020 will be released in the first week of July.

Around 8.5 lakh students appeared for the Tamil Nadu 12th exam 2020. They must keep their date of birth and registration number ready to check Tamil Nadu HSC result 2020 as soon as the result is announced. They can also access Tamil Nadu HSC result 2020 through mobile application, and SMS.

This year, evaluation of answer sheets and TN plus two result declaration have been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, Tamil Nadu 12thresult was declared on April 19. 91.30% of students qualified for higher education last year, a .02 per cent increase from 2018.

Students must note that the TN 12th result 2020 released online is provisional. They need to collect the original marksheet from school. TN HSC result 2020 includes student’s basic details like name, roll number, marks obtained in the exam, grades, etc.

Directorate of Government Examination conducted Tamil Nadu HSC board exams from March 2-24. Earlier, the Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020 was slated to release on April 24, 2020, but due to postponement of the examination and evaluation, the process got delayed due to coronavirus outbreak in the country.

In 2019, Tamil Nadu12th result was declared on April 19 for the exams held from March 1 to March 19, 2019.