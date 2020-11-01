Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Doraikkannu dies due to Covid-19

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Doraikkannu died at a private hospital in Chennai on Friday (October 31). The minister, who had tested positive for coronavirus, was 72.

Doraikkannu had tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 on October 13. He was a three-time MLA from Papanasam in Thanjavur district.

Kauvery Hospital Executive Director Dr Aravdindan Selvaraj said in a medical bulletin that the AIADMK leader breathed his last on Friday night. "With deep grief, we announce the sad demise of Honourable Minister for Agriculture R Doraikkannu on Saturday at 11.15 pm. Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family during this difficult period," the statement added.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit paid tributes to the minister and said that Doraikkannu "was known for his simplicity, humbleness, straightforwardness, governance skills and commitment towards the welfare of farming community". "He handled Ministry of Agriculture with full dedication and engraved his strong mark. His untimely demise is an irreparable loss to the people of Tamil Nadu and particularly to the AIADMK party," the Governor was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had visited Doraikkannu in the hospital on Friday.

Doraikkannu won Assembly election from Papanasam in 2006, 2011 and 2016. He was inducted in the cabinet for the first time by late chief minister J Jayalalithaa in 2016.