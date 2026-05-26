Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3050711https://zeenews.india.com/india/tamil-nadu-aiadmk-alleges-horse-trading-by-tvk-govt-3050711.html
NewsIndiaTamil Nadu: AIADMK alleges ‘horse-trading’ by TVK govt
AIADMK

Tamil Nadu: AIADMK alleges ‘horse-trading’ by TVK govt

The AIADMK leader also questioned the acceptance of resignations submitted by three MLAs while disqualification proceedings were still pending.

|Last Updated: May 26, 2026, 06:02 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Tamil Nadu: AIADMK alleges ‘horse-trading’ by TVK govtImage credit: IANS

The political confrontation between the ruling TVK government and the opposition AIADMK intensified on Tuesday, with the AIADMK accusing the government of actively encouraging political defections and engaging in what it described as “horse-trading” to strengthen its position in the Assembly.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Assembly Speaker J.C.D. Prabhakar at the Secretariat, AIADMK MLA Agri Krishnamurthy, representing the faction led by party General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), raised concerns over recent political developments involving AIADMK legislators and questioned the handling of disqualification proceedings.

Krishnamurthy said the party leadership had issued clear instructions to all AIADMK MLAs to vote against the TVK government during the confidence motion in the Assembly.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

However, according to him, 25 party legislators defied the directive and voted in support of the ruling dispensation.

Following the vote, the AIADMK submitted a petition to the Speaker seeking action against the legislators under the anti-defection law.

Krishnamurthy said the Speaker informed the party that the petition was still under examination and that no final decision had yet been taken.

The AIADMK leader also questioned the acceptance of resignations submitted by three MLAs while disqualification proceedings were still pending.

He argued that the party had specifically requested the Speaker not to process those resignations until the anti-defection petition had been resolved.

Also Read | Twisha Sharma death case: CBI begins probe; Here's what Samarth Singh told police

According to Krishnamurthy, accepting resignations under such circumstances raises serious procedural and democratic concerns. He alleged that the move was inconsistent with Assembly norms and could create an unhealthy political precedent.

Escalating his criticism of the ruling party, Krishnamurthy questioned whether the Secretariat was functioning as the state's administrative headquarters or as an extension of the TVK party office.

Using sharp language to attack the government, he alleged that “horse-trading is being carried out at horse speed” and claimed that some legislators who resigned were issued TVK identity cards within minutes.

He further warned that encouraging elected representatives to resign and shift political allegiance could trigger wider instability and accelerate defections in Tamil Nadu politics.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murugan Ashwin
Ex-MI spinner announces retirement from domestic cricket & IPL
Donald Trump
From criticism to praise: What’s behind US President Trump’s new India push?
Priya Banerjee
Priya Banerjee shares cryptic post amid Arya Babbar-Prateik Smita Patil contro
gulmarg cable car incident
320 people rescued from 65 cable cars after seven-hour operation in Gulmarg
RCB
RCB's strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans
Abraham Accords
What are the Abraham Accords? Why Trump’s Iran peace push worries Pakistan
Asaduddin Owaisi
Owaisi attacks Assam UCC Bill, calls it ‘backdoor imposition of Hindu law’
House of the Dragon Season 3
Upcoming OTT releases in June 2026: House of the Dragon 3, Maa Behen, Gullak 5
Donald Trump
Iran says ‘hostile drone’ shot down near Strait of Hormuz
EPS95
EPS-95 Pension: Employees contributing on actual wages get major relief