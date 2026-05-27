Tamil Nadu: AIADMK rebels rally behind EPS in reunification bid following TVK row

Jayalalithaa’s demise in 2015 may have given sympathy votes to the AIADMK in 2016 but the party leaders failed to turn into a historical legacy as they lost not only the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections but also the 2026 polls. The two main reasons behind the AIADMK’s free fall were internal conflict and the split of the party into multiple factions. At one point after Jayalalithaa’s death, the AIADMK was split among at least four major claimants or power centres — Edappadi K. Palaniswami, O. Panneerselvam, Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran.

However, actor Vijay-led TVK’s victory in the recent assembly polls and rebellion of the AIADMK leaders show that there are only a few takers of the AIADMK ideology now, as even the elected MLAs are appearing uncertain about their future with the party. The downfall of the legacy party has now forced the rebel leaders to think of uniting to revive it once again, and the credit goes to the rival TVK. Notably, the party suffered another setback on Tuesday after Ambasamudram AIADMK MLA Esakki Subaya resigned, following the exit of three MLAs who joined hands with the ruling TVK. With Subaya's resignation, the total number of resignations from the AIADMK camp has risen to four, reducing the party's strength in the Tamil Nadu Assembly to 43 MLAs.

Also Read: Three AIADMK MLAs quit party, join TVK in fresh blow to opposition's assembly strength

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Now, a possible breakthrough has emerged in the ongoing internal conflict within the AIADMK, with signs pointing toward reconciliation. MLAs aligned with the faction led by SP Velumani and CV Shanmugam have formally withdrawn the letter submitted earlier to Assembly Speaker JCD Prabakaran seeking the appointment of a new AIADMK legislature party leader and chief whip.

At the same time, the faction headed by General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) has also withdrawn its petition demanding action against the rebel MLAs under the Anti-Defection Law. The developments came after a meeting between EPS and members of the Velumani-Shanmugam camp, during which the MLAs reportedly submitted an apology letter to the party leadership.

Notably, almost all MLAs associated with the 'rebel' camp were present during the meeting with the party leadership, with the exception of senior leader CV Shanmugam. This move follows weeks of deepening rift as the AIADMK faction led by CV Shanmugam and SP Velumani extended support to the TVK government in the Tamil Nadu assembly during the floor test, with Velumani accusing AIADMK of carrying out "politics opposing DMK’. The AIADMK had sought the disqualification of 25 rebel MLAs who defied EPS' directives.

However, reconciliation seems likely after AIADMK earlier today asserted that there will be ‘no more divisions’ within the party, indicating a reunion between Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and Shanmugam-Velumani camp.

In a firm message posted on their social media handle, AIADMK invoked the legacy of late chief J Jayalalithaa to call for unity. "Even after me, no matter how many centuries pass, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will continue to function solely for the welfare of the people," AIADMK IT Wing said, quoting Jayalalithaa.

This likely serves as an effort to project an image of internal cohesion following recent challenges to the leadership. The message described the AIADMK as a ‘steel fortress’ built upon the sacrifices of millions of workers, declaring that it can no longer be shaken.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu: AIADMK alleges ‘horse-trading’ by TVK govt

"This steel fortress, built through the sacrifices of millions of party workers, can no longer be shaken by anyone! From now on, there will be no divisions among us. No one will ever again have a way to destroy this steel fortress. We have only one goal. That is to once again see our 'Two Leaves' flag flying over the Fort," the statement said.

The total number of vacant Assembly constituencies has now risen to five, including the Tiruchirappalli constituency where actor-turned-politician Vijay had contested. While Edappadi K Palaniswami accused TVK of "horse-trading", AIADMK turncoat and Tamil Nadu Minister KA Sengottaiyan instead blamed EPS for MLAs leaving his camp.