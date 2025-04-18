In a swipe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said that the state would never yield to the national capital New Delhi's administration. He further stated that Tamil Nadu was always out of Delhi’s control.

Throwing a challenge to Union Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, Stalin said that the state “will never yield to Delhi's administration”. Continuing his attack on the central government, the Tamil Nadu CM said that breaking parties with raids will not work in the southern state.

"Union Minister Amit Shah says that in 2026, they will form a government. I am challenging and saying to him, Tamil Nadu will never yield to Delhi's administration... that much uniqueness we have. What you do in other states by breaking parties and with raids forming the government won't work in Tamil Nadu. This formula won't work here... Tamil Nadu is always out of control of Delhi...." Stalin said.

Lashing out at Amit Shah, Stalin questioned him on the NEET examination and the imposition of Hindi in the state. "I want to ask Union Home Minister Amit Shah, can he give assurance to provide an exemption from NEET? Can he give assurance that you won't impose Hindi? Can he list out the release of special funds to Tamil Nadu? Can you give your word that delimitation won't reduce seats (of Tamil Nadu in parliamentary elections)? If we are diverting, why didn't you give a proper response to the Tamil Nadu people?" said Stalin.

Over the remarks used by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, where he termed the Tamil Nadu government as 'dishonest' and the people of the state as 'uncivilised', Stalin stated politics could not divide Tamil Nadu.

"Union Minister Dharmendhra Pradhan passed defaming remarks against the Tamil people. Another Union Minister also did the same. Even the PM in Odisha spoke badly about Tamilians and asked whether Tamilians can rule Odisha... You tried dividing through politics. But this can't be done in Tamil Nadu," the CM said.

Earlier, on April 15, MK Stalin stepped up his attack on the Centre, making a strong pitch to give the State more autonomy in the decisions it takes. This came in the wake of the run-ins that the DMK-led government has had with Governor RN Ravi over the clearance of various bills passed by the State Assembly.

The Chief Minister moved a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly to appoint a high-level committee that will recommend new state autonomy and retrieve the rights of the state. The committee will be headed by retired Justice Kurian Joseph and include retired IAS Ashok Vardan Shetty and Mu Nagarajan.

The committee will research and submit an interim report to the state by the end of January 2026, and a full report will be submitted within two years. The committee will also give recommendations on strengthening the relationship between the state and the Union Government.

(With agency Inputs)