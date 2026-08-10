Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Tamil Nadu Assembly: CM Vijay's resolution mandating singing of 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' gets all-party backing

Tamil Nadu Assembly: CM Vijay's resolution mandating singing of 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' gets all-party backing

The Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously passed a resolution moved by Chief Minister Vijay to ensure ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’ is sung first at government, educational and other state-run functions.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 12:58 PM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 12:58 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Assembly: CM Vijay's resolution mandating singing of 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' gets all-party backing
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
AI won't take your job, but someone using AI might: Experts on future-proofing careers
2
3
4
5