Tamil Nadu Assembly dissolved: TVK claims majority, Governor Arlekar hits 'pause' on numbers

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Wednesday dissolved the state Legislative Assembly with effect from May 5. The assembly was dissolved following polls in the state in which Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, emerged as the single-largest party.

Vijay is firming up support to cross the majority mark in the Tamil Nadu assembly, sources said on Wednesday.

The sources said TVK "does not have official figures as of now," and the Governor is apparently not convinced about the numbers so far.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

They said he is unlikely to take the oath as Chief Minister tomorrow.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu Governor not convinced with Vijay’s letter of support; asks TVK to come with 118 MLAs

TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member state assembly and is ten short of the majority mark. With Vijay also to step down from one of the two seats he won in the assembly polls, the effective strength of TVK in the assembly will become 107.

TVK, which made a spectacular assembly polls debut, has secured the support of five Congress MLAs.

Congress had fought the election as part of the DMK-led alliance but has decided to extend support to TVK.

Earlier today, Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan as part of government formation efforts.

Vijay won from both the constituencies, Tiruchirapalli East and Perambur and proved that his charisma is not limited to cinema.

The Tamil Nadu Governor earlier said that he will meet TVK chief Vijay. Speaking to ANI, the Governor said that he has received a formal letter from TVK staking claim to form the government and has scheduled a meeting with the party chief later in the day.

"I have received a letter from TVK. They will meet me in the evening. They have stated that they have the majority and they should be called for the formation of the government. A new govt will come now," he said.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Congress President K Selvaperunthagai and the party's state incharge Girish Chodankar met Vijay at the TVK Headquarters in Chennai, confirming their support to the debutant party in forming the next government in the state.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Selvaperunthagai said, "We have given our letter of support (to TVK). This is the party's high command decision. I don't know when the oath ceremony is. He (TVK chief Vijay) will meet the Governor."

TVK stunned the 'Dravidian' parties in the state in the results announced on Monday, bringing to an end the DMK-AIADMK three- decade-old 'duopoly'.

The result of the assembly polls was announced on May 4.

ALSO READ | Kerala polls: Former Left-backed lawmaker terms LDF debacle verdict on Vijayan's leadership style