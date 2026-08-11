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Tamil Nadu Assembly moves twin resolutions against NEET, FCRA amendment bill

The Tamil Nadu government has said that the NEET system severely affects students studying in Tamil medium as well as those from rural and economically backward backgrounds in accessing medical education.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 09:59 AM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 09:59 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Assembly moves twin resolutions against NEET, FCRA amendment bill
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Tamil Nadu Assembly moves twin resolutions against NEET, FCRA amendment bill
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