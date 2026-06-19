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Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously passes resolution against Mekedatu Dam project

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution moved by Chief Minister Vijay opposing the Mekedatu Dam.

Published: Jun 19, 2026, 03:17 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 03:17 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously passes resolution against Mekedatu Dam project
Image Credit: IANS

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