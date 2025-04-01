Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai To Step Down? Caste Factor At Play In AIADMK Alliance Talks

BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai may step down from his post as discussions on a possible alliance with the AIADMK gain momentum ahead of the 2026 state assembly elections.

According to a report by the Indian Express, the decision is linked to caste considerations in Tamil Nadu, where the BJP is working to expand its presence. Annamalai is seen as one of the key factors behind the split between the BJP and AIADMK in 2023, the report stated.

Annamalai and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami belong to a dominant backward community called Gounder. This community is mainly concentrated in the Kongu region of western Tamil Nadu. As per IE, the BJP leadership is concerned about both alliance leaders having same caste.

Sources cited in the report said Annamalai was informed of the leadership’s decision in a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. This meeting followed Shah’s discussions with Palaniswami. Annamalai was reportedly told that "Delhi sees a bright future for him."

A BJP leader told the Indian Express that regardless of whether Annamalai remains in his current role, he will continue to be an important part of the party’s long-term plans in Tamil Nadu. His future role, whether at the national level or in the state, is still undecided, the leader added.

Annamalai, a former IPS officer from the 2011 Karnataka batch, joined the BJP in August 2020 and was appointed state president within ten months.