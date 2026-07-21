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Tamil Nadu boy’s penectomy case: Did medical negligence force 10-year-old to lose penis?

The case relates to the child from Karaikudi whose parents approached the police after a series of surgeries that eventually resulted in the removal of a major portion of his private part.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 03:16 AM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 03:16 AM IST
Tamil Nadu boy’s penectomy case: Did medical negligence force 10-year-old to lose penis?
Image Credit: Representative image (X)

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