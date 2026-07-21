/Tamil Nadu boy’s penectomy case: Did medical negligence force 10-year-old to lose penis?

Chennai: A medical negligence complaint involving a 10-year-old boy in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district has led to a police case against two doctors after the child underwent a penectomy following severe complications from an earlier procedure. The boy’s parents have alleged that wrong treatment at private hospitals in Karaikudi left their son with life-changing injuries.
The case relates to the child from Karaikudi whose parents approached the police after a series of surgeries that eventually resulted in the removal of a major portion of his penis. The complaint was filed by the boy’s mother, who alleged that medical negligence during the initial treatment caused complications that forced doctors at another hospital to perform the emergency procedure.
Karaikudi North police have registered a case against two doctors from two private hospitals on allegations of medical negligence. Since the matter involves medical treatment, authorities said the role of the doctors will be assessed based on an inquiry by health officials. Further action will depend on the findings of the investigation.
According to the boy’s mother, her son was taken to a private hospital in Karaikudi in May after he complained of itching in his genital area. She said doctors advised a circumcision procedure, telling the family that it was a common surgery and there was no reason to worry.
The surgery was performed on May 21. The family later claimed that they were informed that the surgeon who conducted the procedure had come from another private hospital.
The parents said their son was discharged the next day with assurances that he would recover within a week. However, they alleged that his condition worsened after returning home.
The mother said her son developed severe pain, had difficulty passing urine and the affected area started turning black. She claimed that the family was asked to move between hospitals when they sought help after the complications appeared.
On May 27, the child underwent another surgery at a second private hospital. The family said they were initially told that he would improve soon, but the next day they were advised to take him to Madurai as the infection had become serious.
The parents then admitted him to another private hospital, where doctors informed them that the affected tissue had been badly damaged and immediate surgery was required to prevent the infection from spreading further.
The family agreed to the procedure, saying saving their son’s life was their immediate priority.
The Tamil Nadu wing of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had earlier responded to the allegations. Its state president Dr Sridhar said the first surgery was a routine procedure and described the complication as extremely rare.
“The surgery performed on the child was a normal and regularly performed procedure. However, the complication that occurred was very rare," he said.
The association also said the child had not undergone complete removal of the penis and that only a portion was removed, followed by reconstructive microsurgery. The doctors involved said they were ready to provide assistance for the child’s treatment.
The management of the private hospital told media that the IMA had issued a clarification on the matter.
The child’s parents approached the police and the Sivaganga district administration on June 6, seeking action against doctors from the two private hospitals.
After a delay in action, the family joined protests organised by the Communist Party of India (CPI) and local trade groups in Karaikudi on July 7. Protesters demanded accountability and action against those accused.
CPI leader Shivaji Gandhi said, "This child’s future has become uncertain. Doctors have not been arrested, which is why we organised the protest."
Following the protest, private hospitals in Karaikudi announced a suspension of medical services for a day and sought adequate security.
Police officials said the investigation must first establish whether medical negligence occurred before action can be taken against the doctors. Southern Zone Inspector General of Police Vijayendra Bidari said the health department’s inquiry would help determine whether any wrongdoing took place.
Penectomy is a surgical procedure involving the removal of part or the entire penis. Doctors generally perform it in cases involving serious medical conditions, including cancer or severe tissue damage.
Dr S Chandrasekhar, head of the General Medicine Department at Government Stanley Medical College, said such a procedure may be required when blood supply to the organ is blocked or when a severe bacterial infection causes tissue death.
He said the exact reason for the surgery in the Karaikudi case can only be established after the health department completes its inquiry.
The child’s family continues to seek medical support and action, while authorities await the final findings of the investigation before deciding further steps.
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