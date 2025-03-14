Tamil Nadu Budget 2025: State Finance Minister Announces New Airport In Rameswaram

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu, while presenting the state’s Budget for 2025-26 on Friday, announced the establishment of a new airport in the Rameswaram area of the Ramanathapuram district.

This initiative aims to boost tourism in South Tamil Nadu and contribute to the economic development of the region.

To revive Tamil Nadu’s maritime heritage and position the state as a global hub for shipbuilding, the Finance Minister introduced the Tamil Nadu Maritime Transport Manufacturing Policy 2025.

This policy focusses on fostering investment and innovation in ship and boat design, ship hull fabrication, and ship engine production.

The growth of this industry is expected to generate 30,000 jobs in districts such as Cuddalore and Thoothukudi, while also supporting the development of the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) sector.

In an effort to strengthen the life sciences ecosystem and establish Tamil Nadu as a leader in emerging fields such as biosimilars and therapeutics, the government will develop a state-of-the-art bioscience park near Chennai.

This park will feature world-class infrastructure, including common testing centres, laboratories, and other advanced technological facilities necessary for manufacturing high-value-added products.

Additionally, the park will offer plug-and-play manufacturing facilities to encourage investments in the sector. For the Industries, Investment Promotion, and Commerce Department, the government has allocated Rs 3,915 crore in the Budget Estimates for 2025-26.

Continuing its commitment to showcasing Tamil Nadu’s rich cultural heritage, the state government has planned archaeological excavations at several locations, including Keezhadi (Sivaganga district), Pattanamarudur (Thoothukudi district), Karivalamvanthanallur (Tenkasi district), Nagapattinam (Nagapattinam district), Manikkollai (Cuddalore district), Adichanur (Kallakurichi district), Vellalur (Coimbatore district) and Thelunganur (Salem district).

Expanding the search for the ancient Tamil cultural identity, excavations will also be carried out in neighbouring states, including Palur in Odisha, Vengi in Andhra Pradesh, and Maski in Karnataka.

The Finance Minister also announced a Rs 1 crore prize for the World Tamil Olympiad. Additionally, the state will support the translation of the Thirukkural into 45 languages worldwide, further promoting Tamil literature and philosophy on the global stage.

With these strategic initiatives, the Tamil Nadu government aims to drive economic growth, preserve cultural heritage, and position the state as a leader in multiple industries.