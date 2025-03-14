The MLAs of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) staged a walkout at the Tamil Nadu State Assembly on Friday over the alleged Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) scam as the state’s Finance Minister, Thangam Thennarasu, presented the State Budget 2025-26 in the assembly.



After the walkout, AIADMK General Secretary and the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly, Edappadi K Palaniswami, demanded that the DMK government should resign. He also alleged that there could have been over Rs. 40,000 crores of corruption in TASMAC.

As per ANI, addressing the media, he said, “ED has said that there has been corruption of more than Rs 1,000 crore in TASMAC. The investigation is ongoing. It is possible that there has been over Rs 40,000 crore of corruption in TASMAC. The government didn't take any action even after the ED raid. We demand that the DMK government should resign over this.”

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Thursday (13 March), posted on the social media platform X about the search operations at various premises across many districts of Tamil Nadu under the provisions of PMLA, 2002, for offenses related to TASMAC and its associated entities or persons.



In the post, ED wrote, “ED, Chennai has conducted search operations at various premises across many districts of Tamil Nadu on 06.03.2025 under the provisions of PMLA, 2002, for various offences related to Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) and its associated entities/persons. During the search operations, various incriminating documents were recovered and seized.”

On the other hand, BJP’s Tamil Nadu State President, K. Annamalai, also on X, posted that the ED has uncovered documents from the distilleries linked to the generation of unaccounted cash of Rs. 1,000 crores, which were paid as kickbacks.

He wrote in the post on Thursday, “TN CM Thiru @mkstalin was spreading his delusional fears to divert people's attention from the Enforcement Directorate raid happening in TASMAC, the Liquor Minister, and the liquor-supplying companies in Tamil Nadu.”

“The ED has uncovered documents from the distilleries linked to the generation of unaccounted cash of ₹1000 Crores, which were paid as kickbacks,” he added.

TASMAC is wholly owned by the government of Tamil Nadu.

