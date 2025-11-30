Tamil Nadu Accident: 7 Dead After Head-On Collision Between Two Buses
Tamil Nadu Bus Accident: In a tragic head-on collision between two buses in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district, seven people have lost their lives.
Tamil Nadu Bus Accident: Seven people have lost their lives after two buses collide head-on near Tirupattur in Sivaganga district, ANI reported, citing Sivaganga district SP Siva Prasad
Tamil Nadu | 7 dead after two buses collide head-on near Tirupattur in Sivaganga district: Sivaganga district SP Siva Prasad— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2025
Further details of the tragic accident are still awaited.
(this is a developing story)
