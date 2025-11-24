Tamil Nadu Bus Tragedy: Six Dead, 50 Injured After Head-On Collision In Tenkasi

At least six people, including a child, were killed and more than 50 others were injured after two passenger buses collided in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi district on Monday, police said. Around 55 people were travelling in the vehicles at the time of the crash.

The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals with severe trauma, including fractures to the arms, legs and head. Health officials warned that several victims remain in critical condition and the death toll may rise.

According to police, the collision occurred between a private bus travelling from Madurai to Senkottai and another heading from Tenkasi towards Kovilpatti. The impact left both buses mangled and prompted a large-scale rescue operation by local authorities and firefighters.

A senior police officer told NDTV that the preliminary investigation suggests reckless driving by the Keysar bus travelling from Madurai to Senkottai. “Investigators believe speeding and negligent driving by the Keysar bus driver caused the crash,” officials said. CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts are now being examined as part of a detailed inquiry.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin expressed his condolences and directed officials to ensure the injured receive the best possible medical care. “I am deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of six lives in the bus accident that occurred in Tenkasi Kadayanallur. I have ordered the District Collector, who spoke to me from the scene, to visit the government hospital and ensure that the affected individuals receive appropriate high-quality treatment. I convey my deepest condolences to the deceased and my sympathies to their families. The government stands in support of the swift recovery of those who have been injured,” he wrote on X.

In a separate incident in Karnataka, three people, including a five-year-old girl, died in a head-on collision between two motorbikes on the Chambol–Benakanahalli road in Bidar district. Police identified the deceased as Mallikarjuna (35), his daughter Mahalaxmi (5), and Pawan (28).

More details are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)