Tamil Nadu cabinet portfolio allocation: Who is Marie Wilson? Tamil Nadu’s new Finance Minister

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has allocated portfolios to ministers. Twenty-three ministers in the Council of Ministers, led by Vijay, have been allocated ministries, with the state also becoming the second in the country after Kerala to create a dedicated Artificial Intelligence (AI) department at the cabinet level. According to the portfolio, KA Sengottaiyan, former Tamil Nadu Minister and TVK candidate from Gobichettipalayam constituency, has been assigned the Revenue department. He will also oversee District Revenue Establishment, Deputy Collectors, Disaster Management, Boodhan, Gramadhan, and Legislative Assembly matters.

Meanwhile, the Finance portfolio has been given to N Marie Wilson, the TVK MLA from Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar. Wilson will now be looking after Finance, Pensions and Pensionary Benefits, and the Planning & Development matters.

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Who is Marie Wilson?

Wilson, a prominent educationist with deep roots in Tamil Nadu’s higher education sector, played a significant role in institution-building for over two decades.

He serves as Managing Director of Jeppiaar Institute of Technology, Sriperumbudur, since January 2011, and is the Managing Trustee of the Jeppiaar Remibai Educational Trust.

He has also served as founder-director of Jeppiaar Engineering College (2001–2010) and Jeppiaar International School (2003–2010).

He is also associated with JIT Global Infosystems Pvt Ltd and founded the JIT Sports Academy.

Wilson holds a Doctorate in Management Science. In the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, he won convincingly from the RK Nagar constituency in Chennai, defeating his nearest rival with a strong margin and helping TVK secure a historic victory.

Reacting to his appointment as Finance Minister, Wilson expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Vijay and the people of his constituency.

“I would like to thank the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for giving me this opportunity and to the RK Nagar constituency people for voting for me,” Wilson told ANI. “I am looking forward to the portfolio and working for the people.”

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Tamil Nadu cabinet portfolio allocations

Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has retained key departments including Home, Police, Municipal Administration, and Urban and Water Supply.

He has additionally taken charge of Special Initiatives, Poverty Alleviation, and Rural Indebtedness.

K.A. Sengottaiyan, the former Finance Minister and TVK candidate from Gobichettipalayam, has been assigned the Revenue portfolio, which includes Revenue, District Revenue Establishment, Deputy Collectors, Disaster Management, and Legislative Assembly matters.

In a notable development, the government has created a dedicated Artificial Intelligence department at the cabinet level. R. Kumar, MLA from Velachery, has been appointed Minister for Artificial Intelligence, Information Technology and Digital Services.

The Women Welfare portfolio, earlier held by the Chief Minister’s office, has been reassigned to K. Jegadeshwari, who has been designated as Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment.

(with inputs from agencies)





