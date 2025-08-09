Tamil Nadu: CBI Suspects False Complaint Behind Custodial Death Of Temple Guard In Sivaganga

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) suspects that the theft complaint, which led to the custodial torture and death of a temple guard in Sivaganga district, may have been fabricated.

Ajithkumar, who worked as a guard at the Madappuram Kali temple near Thiruppuvanam, died after allegedly being tortured in police custody. He had been taken into custody following a complaint lodged by a woman named Nikitha, who accused him of stealing her jewellery from her car.

The incident triggered widespread outrage across Tamil Nadu, with demands for justice and accountability. The case is being investigated by CBI Special Crimes Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohit Kumar from Delhi, who began the probe on July 14.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the CBI to submit its final investigation report by August 20.

According to the revised FIR, five members of a special police team allegedly assaulted Ajithkumar despite knowing the assault could prove fatal. The officers are accused of using excessive force after Ajithkumar refused to confess to the alleged theft.

All five personnel have been questioned, arrested, produced before the court, and remanded in Madurai Central Prison until August 13. Fresh evidence uncovered by the CBI now casts serious doubt on the original theft allegation.

Investigators have found that Nikitha’s car never left the temple parking lot on the day she claimed her jewellery was stolen. This finding directly contradicts her initial statement that the jewellery went missing after she had parked the vehicle elsewhere.

Officials have also noted several inconsistencies in Nikitha’s statements during questioning. Based on these discrepancies, the CBI suspects that her complaint may have been deliberately fabricated, setting off a chain of events that ultimately led to Ajithkumar’s death in custody.

The custodial death has intensified public scrutiny of police procedures and the handling of theft allegations.

Rights activists and political parties have called for strict action against those responsible, both for the alleged custodial torture and for any role in lodging a false complaint.

With the CBI’s findings pointing towards a possible false theft report, the case has taken a significant turn, raising questions not only about police conduct but also about the circumstances that led to the fatal incident.