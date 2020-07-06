Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board result 2020: Here is how to check marks on tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020 is likely to be announced on Monday. Tamil Nadu government may will announce the Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020 in online mode only. It can be checked on tnresults.nic.in website, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

However, students will have to collect the original marksheet from their respective schools because the class 12th result 2020 released online is only provisional. TN HSC result 2020 includes student’s basic details like name, roll number, marks obtained in the exam, grades, etc.

You can check your Tamil Nadu 12th marksheet 2020 Online by following the below mentioned steps

Step 1: Head to the official website of Tamil Nadu results (tnresults.nic.in).

Step 2: Click on the Tamil Nadu HSE (+2) March 2020 Exam Results link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other login details as asked

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 4: Now you can see the result displayed on the website

Note: The above steps can be followed on dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in to check the marksheet

The Education Minister of Tamil Nadu, KA Sengottaiyan, had previously said that Class 12 answer sheet evaluation is almost complete and that the Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020 will be released in the first week of July.

Around 8.5 lakh students appeared for the Tamil Nadu 12th exam 2020. They must keep their date of birth and registration number ready to check Tamil Nadu HSC result 2020 as soon as the result is announced. They can also access Tamil Nadu HSC result 2020 through mobile application, and SMS.

This year, evaluation of answer sheets and TN plus two result declaration have been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, Tamil Nadu 12thresult was declared on April 19. 91.30% of students qualified for higher education last year, a .02 per cent increase from 2018.

Directorate of Government Examination conducted Tamil Nadu HSC board exams from March 2-24. Earlier, the Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020 was slated to release on April 24, 2020, but due to postponement of the examination and evaluation, the process got delayed due to coronavirus outbreak in the country.

In 2019, Tamil Nadu12th result was declared on April 19 for the exams held from March 1 to March 19, 2019.