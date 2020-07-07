Tamil Nadu Class 12 board result 2020; know how to check here

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu 12th board exam results 2020 is likely to be announced at 5 PM on Tuesday (July 7).

The students who appeared for the exam can view their results online on these websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

Follow these steps to check the result online:

Step 1: Go to official Tamil Nadu results website – tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Tamil Nadu HSE result link.

Step 3: Enter the required details.

Step 4: Click on the submit button and the mark sheet will be displayed.

In 2019, around 91.3 per cent students had passed the exam while the Tamil Nadu Class 12th result was declared on April 19 and the exams were held from March 1 to March 19.

Notably, Tamil Nadu Class 12th result 2020 that will be released online is provisional and the students will have to collect the original mark sheet from school.