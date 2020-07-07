Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board result 2020 likely to be announced on July 7, here's how to check online

The Tamil Nadu government is expected to declare the Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020 on Tuesday (July 7). The result will be announced online on tnresults.nic.in website, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan had said that Class 12 answer sheet evaluation is almost complete and that the Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020 will be released in the first week of July.

Here's how to check your Class 12 Board result 2020 online:

Step 1: Head to the official website of Tamil Nadu results (tnresults.nic.in).

Step 2: Click on the Tamil Nadu HSE (+2) March 2020 Exam Results link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other login details as asked

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Now you can see the result displayed on the website

It is to be noted that the students will have to collect the original marksheet from their respective schools because the class 12th result 2020 released online is only provisional. TN HSC result 2020 includes student’s basic details like name, roll number, marks obtained in the exam, grades, etc.

Around 8.5 lakh students appeared for the Tamil Nadu 12th exam 2020. They must keep their date of birth and registration number ready to check Tamil Nadu HSC result 2020 as soon as the result is announced. They can also access Tamil Nadu HSC result 2020 through mobile application, and SMS.

In 2019, Tamil Nadu12th result was declared on April 19 and the exams were held from March 1 to March 19, 2019.