हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 result 2020

Tamil Nadu Class 12 board result 2020; read how to check your result

 The Tamil Nadu 12th board exam results 2020 is likely to be announced shortly and students who appeared in the exams can read here about the steps to check their results online.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 board result 2020; read how to check your result

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu 12th board exam results 2020 is likely to be announced shortly and students who appeared in the exams can read here about the steps to check their results online.

Follow these steps to check the result online:

Step 1: Go to official Tamil Nadu results website – tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Tamil Nadu HSE result link.

Step 3: Enter the required details.

Step 4: Click on the submit button and the mark sheet will be displayed.

Once the results are officially declared, the students can also view their results online on these websites - dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. 

Reportedly, over 8.5 lakh students had appeared for the exams in 2020.

In 2019, around 91.3 per cent students had passed the exam while the Tamil Nadu Class 12th result was declared on April 19 and the exams were held from March 1 to March 19. 

Tags:
Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 result 2020Tamil Nadu Class 12 ResultsTamil Nadu Board results
Next
Story

Nitish Kumar's relative, staying at his Patna official residence, tests COVID-19 positive
  • 7,19,665Confirmed
  • 20,160Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,14,95,412Confirmed
  • 5,35,185Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT34S

CBSE rationalises syllabus by up to 30% for classes 9-12 to make up for academic loss during COVID-19 lockdown