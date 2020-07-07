Tamil Nadu Class 12 board result 2020; read how to check your result

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu 12th board exam results 2020 is likely to be announced shortly and students who appeared in the exams can read here about the steps to check their results online.

Follow these steps to check the result online:

Step 1: Go to official Tamil Nadu results website – tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Tamil Nadu HSE result link.

Step 3: Enter the required details.

Step 4: Click on the submit button and the mark sheet will be displayed.

Once the results are officially declared, the students can also view their results online on these websites - dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

Reportedly, over 8.5 lakh students had appeared for the exams in 2020.

In 2019, around 91.3 per cent students had passed the exam while the Tamil Nadu Class 12th result was declared on April 19 and the exams were held from March 1 to March 19.