Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board result 2020 to be declared in a few days, check tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 result 2020 is likely to be declared by the state government in a few days, according to reports. Once declared, the results will be available online on tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in.

The Class 12 examinations were held in March but the evaluation of answer sheets got delayed due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan had said that Class 12 answer sheet evaluation is almost complete and that the Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020 will be released in July.

Here's how to check Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board result 2020 online:

Step 1: Head to the official website of Tamil Nadu results (tnresults.nic.in).

Step 2: Click on the Tamil Nadu HSE (+2) March 2020 Exam Results link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other login details as asked

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Now you can see the result displayed on the website

The Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 exams were scrapped due to coronavirus and the government had decided to promote students on the basis of internal assessment marks and attendance.

In 2019, Tamil Nadu Class 12th result was declared on April 19 and the exams were held from March 1 to March 19, 2019. Around 91.3 percent students had passed the exam in 2019.