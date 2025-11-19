Tamil Nadu: Class 12 Girl Stabbed To Death After She Refused Love Proposal

A Class 12 student from Rameswaram was brutally killed on Wednesday, sparking public anger across Tamil Nadu. The girl was stabbed to death by a 21-year-old man after she repeatedly rejected his attempts to force a romantic relationship on her. The accused, identified as Muniyaraj, has been arrested by the police.

The victim, Shalini, studied at the Rameswaram Government Girls Higher Secondary School and lived with her family in Cherankottai near Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district. Her father, Mariyappan, is a fisherman and the father of two daughters, with Shalini being the elder.

Police sources said that Muniyaraj, who lived in the same neighbourhood, had been troubling the girl for days. He allegedly kept approaching her with a love proposal, which she consistently refused. According to investigators, his continued harassment eventually led to the tragic incident.

Disturbed by his repeated advances, Shalini informed her father about the harassment. Angered and concerned for his daughter’s safety, Mariyappan confronted the youth at his house and warned him to stop troubling her. However, this intervention appeared to have infuriated the accused further.

On the day of the incident, when Shalini was on her way to school, a furious Muniyaraj allegedly confronted her and stabbed her multiple times with a knife. The attack was so severe that the young girl died on the spot before any help could arrive.

Residents, who witnessed the horrific scene, immediately alerted the Port Police Station. Police personnel rushed to the location, recovered the girl’s body, and sent it to the government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

A special team launched a search for the accused, who had fled the area after committing the crime. He was later arrested and taken into custody for interrogation.

The gruesome murder has shocked the entire locality, particularly parents of school-going children, and has reignited concerns over the safety of girls in the region. Large crowds gathered outside the hospital and the police station, demanding swift and stern action against the accused.

Police officials have assured that a detailed investigation is underway and that the accused will face the strictest punishment under the law.

The senseless killing of the young student has left the community grieving and outraged, with calls rising for stronger measures to prevent crimes against women and children.