Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami transfers Tuticorin father-son duo Jayaraj, Fennix killing case to CBI

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday (June 28) announced that the killing of father and son duo, P Jayaraj and J Fennix under police custody will be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The incident dates back to June 19 when Jayaraj and Fennix (aka Benicks) were booked for not closing their mobile shop on time, thus violating lockdown norms. They were remanded in judicial custody and lodged in the Kovilpatti jail on June 21.

A day later on June 22, P Jayaraj died while his son Fennix died hours later on June 23 morning in judicial custody reportedly after police torture.

The families alleged that the duo was severely thrashed at the Sathankulam police station by police personnel.

The kin demanded that a murder case be registered against the two sub-inspectors, alleging they were responsible for the death of the two men. They said they had lost both the male members of their family

PTI news agency on Sunday reported that on the instructions of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High court, the judicial magistrates of Kovilpatti and Tuticorin conducted an inquiry at the Kovilpatti sub-jail in connection with the alleged custodial deaths of a father and son.

The Madurai bench of Madras High court, which suo moto heard the case on Friday (June 26) ordered the magistrates to collect photographic records of entries and the CCTV footage of the dates that the father-son duo was at the sub-jail

Earlier on June 27, the ruling AIADMK and opposition DMK announced a solatium of Rs 25 lakh each to the next of kin of father-son duo.

In a joint statement, CM K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam said on behalf of the party that the two deaths were saddening and unfortunate and announced Rs 25 lakh to the bereaved kin.

On the other hand, DMK's leader and Tuticorin MP Kanimozhi too handed over a cheque for Rs 25 lakh to the family on Friday while demanding an inquiry by the National Human Rights Commission into the deaths.

The incident triggered a furore in the state, leading to the suspension of four policemen, including two sub-inspectors.