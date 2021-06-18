हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin calls on Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi

This is the first meeting between MK Stalin and Sonia Gandhi after the DMK-Congress alliance was elected to power in the just-concluded assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin calls on Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@RahulGandhi

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin Friday met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence, where Rahul Gandhi was also present.

The leaders are learnt to have discussed the new government's schemes and policies in the state, where the Congress is a junior partner.

"Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi and I had the pleasure of meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Shri M. K. Stalin and Smt. Durgavathy Stalin earlier today," Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.

"We will keep working with the DMK to build a strong and prosperous state for the Tamil people," he said.

Stalin had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. 

