Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin meets PM Narendra Modi with request for more COVID vaccines on agenda

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national capital on Thursday. He had submitted a long list of demands for the state including a request for more COVID-19 vaccines.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted pictures of the DMK leader's meeting with PM. The tweet read: "Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru MK Stalin met PM Narendra Modi."

It is reported that Stalin has made requests for a slew of policy, incentives and resolution support to the state on various issues.

This is Stalin’s first visit to Delhi since his party won the assembly polls in Tamil Nadu last month.

On June 12, Health Minister Ma Subramanian told ANI, "When Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin meets PM Modi in Delhi next week he will request to provide more vaccine doses to Tamil Nadu."