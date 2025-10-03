Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Receives Bomb Threat; Police Launch Probe

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s Chennai residence received a bomb threat on Friday, prompting a swift response from the police. According to reports, bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs were immediately deployed to the CM’s residence. Senior police officials carried out an extensive search of the premises. However, no suspicious objects were found. Authorities confirmed that a detailed investigation has been launched to trace the source of the threat.

Alongside the Chief Minister’s residence, similar threats were reported at the Tamil Nadu BJP headquarters and the house of actress Trisha, a popular South Indian film star. Media reports also suggested that the Tamil Nadu Governor’s residence was among the places targeted with similar warnings.

While all searches turned out to be false alarms, police are treating the threats seriously. Investigations are underway to identify those spreading this hoax.

This incident occurred just after a month, Chief Minister MK Stalin reportedly received another bomb threat ahead of a flag-hoisting ceremony on August 15. The warning caused concern within the administration and created panic among police officials. The person behind that call, identified as Ganesh, was later taken into custody.

In July also, CM Stalin’s Chennai residence received a bomb threat. According to a report by The Hindu, the control room at the Old Commissioner’s office received a call from someone named Vinothkumar, who claimed a bomb had been planted at the CM’s house. After investigation, this threat was found to be a hoax.

Stalin has faced many of such threats in recent years. In 2024, a bomb threat email targeting the flight he was scheduled to take to San Francisco caused panic at Chennai airport. Authorities later confirmed that the email was a hoax following an investigation.