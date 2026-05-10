Tamil Nadu CM oath today: 9 ministers likely in first Cabinet; What portfolios will Vijay retain?

Tamil Nadu CM oath today: After days of negotiations and suspense C. Joseph Vijay, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief, is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at 10 am on Sunday. After he takes the oath, Vijay will become the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK formations to head the Tamil Nadu government since 1967.

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Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony

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The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai after Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar formally invited Vijay to form the government.

Tamil Nadu cabinet

Vijay is likely to retain key portfolios including Home, Police, and Public Administration in the new government, IANS reported, citing party sources.

Furthermore, nine Ministers are likely to take oath along with Vijay in the first phase of Cabinet formation in the state.

A tentative list of Ministers and portfolios has also surfaced ahead of the ceremony:

Senior leader K.A. Sengottaiyan is expected to handle the Public Works Department (PWD).

C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar may take charge of the Electricity Department.

While N. Anand is likely to be given the Municipal Administration portfolio.

Raj Mohan is likely to become the Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare Department.

Aadhav Arjuna is expected to be entrusted with the Sports Development portfolio.

V.N.S. Mustafa is expected to handle Minority Welfare in the new Cabinet.

P. Venkataramanan may be assigned the School Education portfolio.

Arun Raj is likely to oversee Commercial Taxes and Registration.

Notably, the Congress, which extended support to the TVK after the Assembly election results, is also expected to get representation in the Cabinet.

Citing sources, IANS further reported that Congress leaders Rajesh Kumar and Viswanathan are likely to be inducted as Cabinet Ministers.

Tamil Nadu election 2026

The TVK emerged as the single-largest party in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. However, it fell short of the majority mark on its own.

Subsequently, Vijay secured the backing of the Congress, CPI, CPI-M, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), taking the tally to 120 MLAs, above the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member state assembly.

(with IANS inputs)

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