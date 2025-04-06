Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Skips PM Modi’s Rameswaram Event; BJP Alleges ‘Insult’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's absence from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official event in Rameswaram on Sunday drew sharp criticism from the BJP, which accused him of disrespecting the PM and demanded an apology.

Stalin was in Udhagamandalam (Ooty) on the same day, where he inaugurated a new government hospital. Defending his absence, Stalin said he had already informed the Prime Minister about his unavailability.

However, BJP state president K Annamalai expressed disappointment over Stalin’s absence, stating that the Chief Minister should have welcomed the Prime Minister, who came to inaugurate major development projects.

“The reason given by him (CM) is not acceptable. He knows about PM’s arrival, as the discussions were happening for long. The Prime Minister did not go to New Delhi directly from Sri Lanka but came here to dedicate projects. That being the case, it is the primary duty of the CM to welcome the PM,” PTI quoted Annamalai as saying.

He further mocked Stalin’s choice of location, saying, “He went to Ooty since it is hot in Rameswaram, and he can’t bear the heat.”

BJP Alleges Political Motive

Calling it a deliberate political move, Annamalai said, “The CM has failed to do his duty, should have given the due respect to the PM. The Chief Minister has insulted the Prime Minister, who came for the sake of the people of Tamil Nadu. He should apologise to the people of Tamil Nadu. He is doing politics by speaking about delimitation.”

The BJP said it “strongly condemns” Stalin’s decision to skip the event, which included the inauguration of the new Pamban Bridge and other projects worth over ₹8,000 crore.

CM Raises Delimitation Concerns

During his address in Ooty, Stalin said, “We have sought an appointment to present the memorandum on the delimitation... Since I am taking part in this government function I have conveyed to the PM about my inability to take part in his meeting and deputed our Ministers Thangam Thennarasu and Raja Kannappan.”

He added, “Through this meeting and through you, I hereby seek the Prime Minister to allay the fears of delimitation.”