Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Warns Of 'Another Language War,' Calls For Unity Over Delimitation Threat

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday declared that the state is "ready" for "another language war" amid the ongoing Hindi imposition controversy. Addressing reporters after chairing a Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat, Stalin also announced an all-party meeting on March 5 to discuss the looming threat of Lok Sabha seat reduction due to delimitation.

The Chief Minister expressed concern that Tamil Nadu could lose eight Lok Sabha seats as a result of the delimitation process, which is based on population. He attributed this potential loss to the state's successful implementation of family planning programs, which have effectively controlled population growth.

Political parties registered with the Election Commission of India will be invited to the all-party meeting, Stalin said, appealing for unity across political lines to address the issue. "Tamil Nadu succeeded in population control through the family planning programme. Just because population is less, there is a situation of the Lok Sabha seats being cut down (in TN). We stand to lose 8 seats and as a result, we would be having only 31 MPs, and not the 39 (present number)," he explained.

Stalin emphasized the importance of adequate representation in Parliament to voice concerns on critical issues such as the National Education Policy (NEP), central fund allocation, and NEET. "Because, in the name of delimitation, a sword is hanging over southern states," he said.

When asked if the Centre was "sowing the seeds for another language war" through alleged Hindi imposition, Stalin responded firmly, "Yes, certainly. We are ready for it." The ruling DMK has long opposed the three-language policy, advocating for Tamil and English as the primary languages of instruction in the state. The party has accused the BJP-led NDA government of attempting to impose Hindi, a charge the Centre has denied.

The term "language war" harks back to the 1965 anti-Hindi agitation led by the DMK, which successfully resisted the imposition of Hindi on the Tamil-speaking population. Stalin's remarks signal a renewed readiness to defend Tamil Nadu's linguistic identity.

In a copy of the invitation for the all-party meeting shared on his 'X' page, Stalin highlighted several challenges facing the state, including central fund allocation and the potential reduction of Lok Sabha seats. He stressed the need for unity among political leaders to safeguard Tamil Nadu's interests. "Our representation (in Parliament) will reduce, Tamil Nadu's voice is being stifled. This is a matter of Tamil Nadu's rights. All leaders and political parties should jointly speak across party lines on the issue," the CM said.

Stalin's call for unity comes at a time when Tamil Nadu is leading in various development indices but faces the risk of losing political clout due to the delimitation process. The all-party meeting on March 5 is expected to bring together leaders from across the political spectrum to address these pressing concerns and present a united front in the interest of the state.