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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay apologises after minister names ex-CM Karunanidhi without title

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay apologised in the Assembly after Forest Minister R V Ranjith Kumar referred to late former CM M Karunanidhi without the customary honorific, triggering protests from DMK legislators.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 07:38 AM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 07:38 AM IST
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay apologises after minister names ex-CM Karunanidhi without title
Image Credit: ANI

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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay apologises after minister names ex-CM Karunanidhi without title
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