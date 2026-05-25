Tamil Nadu: CM Vijay orders swift action against serious crimes; calls for faster trials, strict punishment

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister S. Joseph Vijay on Monday directed police officials to ensure the immediate registration of cases, speedy investigations and strict punishment for those involved in serious crimes, with particular focus on offences against women and children. The directive was issued during a high-level review meeting held at the State Secretariat to assess measures related to crimes against women and children, expediting criminal cases, preventive action and awareness initiatives.

According to an official statement released by the Tamil Nadu government, the meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Vijay and attended by senior officials from the police department, the Social Welfare Department and the office of the Advocate General.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister stressed the need for swift handling of cases involving sexual offences and said legal procedures should be pursued effectively to ensure stringent punishment for offenders.

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He observed that timely investigation and successful prosecution leading to severe punishment would act as a strong deterrent against those planning to commit such crimes in the future.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to strengthen coordination between investigative agencies and departments concerned to ensure that criminal cases, especially those involving women and children, move forward without unnecessary delays.

He also emphasised the importance of preventive measures and public awareness campaigns aimed at reducing crime and improving public safety.

Officials discussed the present status of investigations, the speed of legal proceedings and the need for greater awareness among the public regarding safety measures and legal protections available for vulnerable sections of society.

The meeting also reviewed mechanisms to improve the handling of sensitive cases and examined ways to ensure that justice is delivered within a shorter timeframe.

Senior officials who attended the meeting included Chief Secretary Dr M. Saikumar; Additional Chief Secretary for Home, Prohibition and Excise Department Dr K. Manivasan; Advocate General Vijay Narayan; Social Welfare and Women Rights Department Secretary Mariam Pallavi Baldev and Director General of Police Dr Sandeep Rai Rathod, along with other police and government officials.

The review comes amid increasing public focus on law and order and crimes involving women and children across the state.