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  • /Tamil Nadu CM Vijay inaugurates Rs 2.23-crore Aavin laboratory in Chennai, meets residents in Perambur

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay inaugurates Rs 2.23-crore Aavin laboratory in Chennai, meets residents in Perambur

Chief Minister Vijay also reviewed the construction of a new farm being developed within the Madhavaram dairy complex. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 04:06 PM IST
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay inaugurates Rs 2.23-crore Aavin laboratory in Chennai, meets residents in Perambur
Image Credit: ANI. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay inaugurates Rs 2.23-crore Aavin laboratory in Chennai, meets residents in Perambur
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