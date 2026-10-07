/Tamil Nadu CM Vijay inaugurates Rs 2.23-crore Aavin laboratory in Chennai, meets residents in Perambur

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Wednesday inaugurated the Aavin Central Laboratory annexe building at the Madhavaram Dairy Farm in Chennai before visiting his Perambur MLA office, where he met residents, received petitions and directed officials to address public grievances without delay. Chief Minister Vijay also reviewed development projects, constituency services and preparations for the upcoming monsoon season.
Earlier in the day, CM Vijay inspected facilities at the Madhavaram Dairy Farm and held detailed discussions with officials on milk procurement and distribution systems. He sought information on the processes involved in collecting milk from producers and ensuring timely supply to consumers across the state.
During the visit, he inaugurated the Aavin Central Laboratory annexe building, which was constructed for Rs 2.23 crore.
Chief Minister Vijay also reviewed the construction of a new farm being developed within the Madhavaram dairy complex. Officials briefed him on the progress of the project and the timeline for completion.
After completing the Madhavaram inspection, CM Vijay travelled to his MLA office in Perambur, where residents had gathered to present their concerns and requests.
Chief Minister Vijay interacted directly with members of the public, listened to their grievances and accepted petitions seeking intervention on local issues. He instructed officials to ensure that all requests were processed and addressed promptly.
As part of the visit, he also distributed certificates to residents who had applied through electronic service platforms, highlighting the government's focus on improving access to public services.
CM Vijay reviewed the status of development projects under way in Perambur and sought updates on mechanisms used to receive, monitor and resolve public complaints.
Officials briefed him on the functioning of a dedicated constituency service application designed to streamline grievance redressal and improve communication between residents and government departments.
He emphasised the need for quick disposal of pending petitions and stressed that grievances raised by people in Perambur should receive timely attention.
With the northeast monsoon season approaching, CM Vijay also reviewed preparedness measures in North Chennai.
He sought details on areas vulnerable to waterlogging and asked officials about precautionary steps being taken to minimise rain-related disruptions. Discussions focused on drainage arrangements, flood-mitigation efforts and measures to tackle rainwater accumulation in affected neighbourhoods.
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